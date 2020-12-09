Study Says Coffee Lovers Don’t Actually Like Coffee, They Are Just Addicted To The Caffeine

A new study suggests that coffee lovers don’t actually like the stuff, it’s just their dependence on caffeine talking.

Researchers in Germany found people who drink lots of coffee don’t actually like the taste of coffee more than people who drink less. But, big coffee drinkers did want coffee more.

So what does that mean? The love you think you have for coffee all comes down to your addiction to its caffeine.

And your brain may be fooled into thinking you actually like the taste and flavour of different coffees, but really, you just want the caffeine boost.

