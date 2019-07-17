Study Shows That Cats Are Fatter Than They Were 20 Years Ago.

A study done by researchers at the Ontario Veterinary College at the University of Guelph has found most cats continue to put on weight for years after they reach adulthood.

They analyzed data from more than 19-million cats across Canada and the United States. They found cats from the most common purebred breeds such as Siamese and Maine Coon hit their peak weight at between age six and 10 while domestic cats were at their plumpest at age eight.

Male cats appear to gain more weight then females.. The study also indicated a cat’s heaviest weight is higher now than it was two decades ago.

