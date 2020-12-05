Stuff A Cruiser in Support of the Rock 95/KOOL FM TOY DRIVE

KOOL FM have joined forces with The Barrie Police Department and we are Stuffing a Police Cruiser in support of the Rock 95/KOOL FM Toy Drive.

Look for us and the Police Tactical vehicle this Saturday outside, in the North End Toys R Us parking lot (555 Bayfield St, Barrie) on Saturday December 5th from 11-3pm. We will be broadcasting live, and safely accepting new/unwrapped Toy Donations.

Everyone who donates during our Stuff a Cruiser Toy Drive event will receive a ballot to win a $100 Toys R Us Gift card!! (Prize will be awarded on Monday Morning.

Help give kids in Simcoe County a Christmas and donate during the KOOL FM Stuff a Cruiser event on Saturday December 5th from 11-3pm in the North End Toys R Us Parking Lot!