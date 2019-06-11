Sunburn Tattoos Are All The Rage!

There’s an article in The New York Post about “Sunburn Tattoos! This body-modification trend tried to happen in 2015 but never really took off. It sadly appears that people are trying to make this happen again for summer of 2019!

It’s a very simple process, and one that could risk your health… People place stencils on exposed skin and head outside to soak up some sun. After some time in the sun, people remove the stencil to reveal “semi-permanent” designs in paler skin tones.

The practise is said to have started from a French Artist, however; if you’ve ever seen Crybaby with Johnny Depp- one might say if came from there…Where ever if came from, this is a trend that you shouldn’t try. More