Superman’s Cape Sells At Auction!
It's a bird, it's a plane... It's a really expensive cape!
Christopher Reeve’s Cape just sold at an auction for $193,750!
This iconic piece is just one of six capes worn my Reeve’s in the film. The sale set a new record, it’s now the most expensive superhero cape ever sold at auction.
The cape was originally gifted to a fan as part of a contest to promote the movie.
Also sold in the sale were costumes worn by Patrick Stewart in Star Trek and Dan Akroyd’s jumpsuit from Ghostbusters II.