Superman’s Cape Sells At Auction!

Christopher Reeve’s Cape just sold at an auction for $193,750!

This iconic piece is just one of six capes worn my Reeve’s in the film. The sale set a new record, it’s now the most expensive superhero cape ever sold at auction.

The cape was originally gifted to a fan as part of a contest to promote the movie.

Also sold in the sale were costumes worn by Patrick Stewart in Star Trek and Dan Akroyd’s jumpsuit from Ghostbusters II.