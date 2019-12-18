Listen Live

Superman’s Cape Sells At Auction!

It's a bird, it's a plane... It's a really expensive cape!

By Dirt/Divas

Christopher Reeve’s Cape just sold at an auction for $193,750!

This iconic piece is just one of six capes worn my Reeve’s in the film.  The sale set a new record, it’s now the most expensive superhero cape ever sold at auction.

The cape was originally gifted to a fan as part of a contest to promote the movie.

Also sold in the sale were costumes worn by Patrick Stewart in Star Trek and Dan Akroyd’s jumpsuit from Ghostbusters II.

