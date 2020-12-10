Listen Live

Surprise! Taylor Swift is Releasing Another Album at Midnight

A gift to her fans for her 31st birthday

As she did with her album folklore, Taylor Swift has announced her latest album with less than 24 hours notice.

Her 9th Studio album, called evermore, which she calls folklore‘s sister album, will come out at midnight EST. A new music video, for the song “willow” will be released at the same time.

There are 15 tracks on the album but the physical edition will include two bonus tracks. Digital albums will include a digital booklet with 16 new photos.

 

Swift turns 31 on December 13th. She says “Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!”

 

Images: Taylor Swift/ Twitter

