Survey Finds That The Majority Of People Don’t Trust The Drivers Around Them In Winter Weather!

A survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Discount Tire says that we are not confident in other people’s winter driving skills.

Nine out of ten people don’t trust others around them to exercise safe driving in the snow.

It’s so bad, that almost half of people say they will avoid running errands or travelling all together in bad weather.

Additionally, Discount Tire and OnePoll found that:

85% of respondents check their tire pressure to prep for winter weather.

79% knew the temperature outside affects their tire pressure.

Only 59% of drivers surveyed test their battery to prep their vehicle for winter.

Just half of respondents have used winter tires on their vehicles.

Only 48% were unaware tread depth determines a vehicle’s safe stopping distance.

The lesson, if you live in a place that sees bad winter weather, you should get snows put on your vehicle.

