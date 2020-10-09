Survey Says It’s The Turkey That Sucks The Most About Thanksgiving!

A new survey has some bad news for your Thanksgiving turkey. Actually, for all of your Thanksgiving cooking.

The survey asked 2,000 people about their Thanksgiving ‘fails’ – all the things that can go wrong while you’re preparing for the big feast. The number doesn’t tell a very encouraging story.

If you’re preparing Thanksgiving dinner, you can expect at least 6 things to go wrong. The top 6?

Not all of the cooking is done on time

Not all of the cooking is done at the same time

Ran out of wine (this would be a TRAGEDY)

Spilled a dish on the floor

Forgot an essential ingredient in one dish

One or more dish is cold by the time it’s served

The most disturbing result of the survey: 76% of respondents say Thanksgiving would be so much more enjoyable if they could eliminate all the cooking from the equation.