Suzanne Somers Recovering From Surgery After A Fall

Following a fall at home with her husband, Suzanna Somers is now recovering at home after surgery to repair the damage done to her neck.

Somers is still recovering from a fractured hip she suffered late last year.

In a video message posted on Wednesday, Somers told fans all about her injury. She explained that she went under the knife to correct the problem that was still causing her an intense amount of pain, admitting and joking that tequila wasn’t cutting it.