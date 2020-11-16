Sylvester Stallone Has Joined The Cast Of Suicide Squad

Sly confirmed the news in a video that he posted, but has since been deleted telling fans, “Good morning everyone it’s Saturday and I’m on my way over to do a little work with a great director, James Gunn, on Suicide Squad 2 and I think it’s going to be a spectacular effort.”

Director James Gunn also confirmed the news on social media…

Always love working with my friend @TheSlyStallone & our work today on #TheSuicideSquad was no exception. Despite Sly being an iconic movie star, most people still don’t have any idea what an amazing actor this guy is. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LFVBoxscKR — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 14, 2020

Gunn and Stallone have worked to gather in the past during Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Suicide Squad is due out in Theatres August 2021.