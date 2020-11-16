Listen Live

Sylvester Stallone Has Joined The Cast Of Suicide Squad

Very cool!

By Dirt/Divas

Sly confirmed the news in a video that he posted, but has since been deleted telling fans, “Good morning everyone it’s Saturday and I’m on my way over to do a little work with a great director, James Gunn, on Suicide Squad 2 and I think it’s going to be a spectacular effort.”

 

Director James Gunn also confirmed the news on social media…

 

Gunn and Stallone have worked to gather in the past during Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Suicide Squad is due out in Theatres August 2021.

Related posts

Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis Split After 7-Year Engagement

New Project See Major Artists Perform Holiday Classics For A Great Cause

A Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch” Movie May Be In The Works!