Taco Bell is releasing its custom wine. It’s called Jalapeño Noir and is only available for a limited time in Canada as it launches its new Toasted Cheesy Chalupa!

The wine is $25 a bottle and fans can buy one on Taco Bell’s website and will be available in some stores across the country.

Taco Bell has been changing up its menu that has seen some old favourites disappear from the marketplace.