Listen Live

Taco Bell Canada Released a ‘Jalapeño Noir’ Wine Today

They sold out and are already re-stocking

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Eats

Taco Bell today launched a red wine through its website at TacoBell.ca that attracted immediate attention.

The Toasted Cheesy Chalupa has six-month aged cheddar baked right onto the shell, and now, it’s got its very own fancy-pants wine to go with it.

It’s a 2018 Jalapeño Noir Red, available online only for $25.00 and it has already sold out.

Related posts

Cineplex Theatres is Showing a Tragically Hip Double Feature

People Are Putting Christmas Decorations Up Already

Reese Is Out With A New Candy Bar!