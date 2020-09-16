Taco Bell Canada Released a ‘Jalapeño Noir’ Wine Today

Taco Bell today launched a red wine through its website at TacoBell.ca that attracted immediate attention.

The Toasted Cheesy Chalupa has six-month aged cheddar baked right onto the shell, and now, it’s got its very own fancy-pants wine to go with it.

It’s a 2018 Jalapeño Noir Red, available online only for $25.00 and it has already sold out.