Taco Bell is Giving Away Free Doritos Locos Tacos Today!

From 2-6pm only... GO!!!

By Darryl on the Drive

June 13, 2019 will be a date forever remembered as the night the Toronto Raptors brought the NBA Championship to Canada for the first time in history.

The celebration turned into We the North Day yesterday with 2 million people in Toronto.

The Raptors Title is the gift that keeps on giving because Taco Bell locations across North America today are giving away free tacos!!

  • 1 FREE Doritos Locos Taco per adult.
  • Today only until 6pm.
  • Both Taco Bell locations in Barrie are participating; 644 Yonge St & 315 Bayfield St. North

