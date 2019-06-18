Taco Bell is Giving Away Free Doritos Locos Tacos Today!

June 13, 2019 will be a date forever remembered as the night the Toronto Raptors brought the NBA Championship to Canada for the first time in history.

The celebration turned into We the North Day yesterday with 2 million people in Toronto.

MVP MVP MVP pic.twitter.com/5qsTvc27w0 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 17, 2019

The Raptors Title is the gift that keeps on giving because Taco Bell locations across North America today are giving away free tacos!!

Today’s the day! Head to #TacoBell from 2-6PM for your free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Or better yet, steal yours any time, all day online or on the app. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 18, 2019