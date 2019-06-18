Taco Bell is Giving Away Free Doritos Locos Tacos Today!
From 2-6pm only... GO!!!
June 13, 2019 will be a date forever remembered as the night the Toronto Raptors brought the NBA Championship to Canada for the first time in history.
CANADA, THE @NBA TITLE IS YOURS! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/QaCvuX5bsK
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 14, 2019
The celebration turned into We the North Day yesterday with 2 million people in Toronto.
MVP MVP MVP pic.twitter.com/5qsTvc27w0
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 17, 2019
The Raptors Title is the gift that keeps on giving because Taco Bell locations across North America today are giving away free tacos!!
Today’s the day! Head to #TacoBell from 2-6PM for your free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Or better yet, steal yours any time, all day online or on the app.
— Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 18, 2019
- 1 FREE Doritos Locos Taco per adult.
- Today only until 6pm.
- Both Taco Bell locations in Barrie are participating; 644 Yonge St & 315 Bayfield St. North