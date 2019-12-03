Taco Bell Scented Crunchwrapping Paper

Scrap that boring Christmas wrapping for paper that smells like fresh Taco Bell!

Each order includes five sheets of wrapping paper, each featuring a different layer of Crunchwrap ingredient

Taco Bell wrapping paper scents: seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, crunchy tostada, tortilla and veggies – tomato, lettuce and sour cream.

New this year, Scented Crunchwrapping Paper features the irresistible, savoury scent of Triple Double Crunchwrap with notes of seasoning and a hint of spice.

Get yours quick, they’re available until Dec. 22 and sold-out quick last year.

Taco Bell is not responsible if your dog rips the gift apart while you’re sleeping.