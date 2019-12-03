Listen Live

Taco Bell Scented Crunchwrapping Paper

Hope your dog doesn't get to it first.

By Darryl on the Drive

Scrap that boring Christmas wrapping for paper that smells like fresh Taco Bell!

  • Each order includes five sheets of wrapping paper, each featuring a different layer of Crunchwrap ingredient
  • Taco Bell wrapping paper scents: seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, crunchy tostada, tortilla and veggies – tomato, lettuce and sour cream.
  • New this year, Scented Crunchwrapping Paper features the irresistible, savoury scent of Triple Double Crunchwrap with notes of seasoning and a hint of spice.

Get yours quick, they’re available until Dec. 22 and sold-out quick last year.

Taco Bell is not responsible if your dog rips the gift apart while you’re sleeping.

