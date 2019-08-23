Taking Selfies May Make You Less Likeable

The scientists conducted a novel experiment with hundreds of actual Instagram users to determine if there are certain types of self‑image posts that cause others to make snap judgements about the user’s personality.

There’s new research that says that regardless of what the posts were about (friends, accomplishments, travel, etc) the people who took selfies were judged lower in self-esteem, lonelier, and less adventurous.

Those who took posies- or people who pose for pictures, were rated more outgoing, more successful, and more dependable. People even said that those who pose were better potentials for being a good friend.

Of all selfies taken, gym selfies were said to be the worst!

