Talk About A Crappy Job!

If you’re looking for a chance of pace from your crappy or even S*&^Y job?

Look no further than Parks Canada!

They’re looking for three young folks to be… well… um…

Poop fairies.

Yes.

Poop fairies.

You’ll be sent around to different parks to find and document samples of… wolf poo.

It’s all part of a project that aims to improve our knowledge and understanding of wild wolf packs and their diet/behaviour!

You’ll pick it up, write down details and find patterns! All in the name of poop.

You can apply on the Parks Canada website if you’re interested!

Would you?