Talk Is Free Theatre – 2019 Summer Theatre Camps

9am-4pm

Explore the magic of theatre with Talk Is Free Theatre!

Theatre teaches children expression and creativity. It builds self-confidence and it is fun! These camps offer youth ages 6-9 and 10-14 the opportunity to discover the joy of theatre. The weekly sessions combine theatre exercises and games in a packed day of activities. Every session ends with a final production for family and friends on Friday afternoon. Camps are held at the Five Points Theatre in Downtown Barrie and run from 9am-4pm. Pre and post care are also offered starting at 8am and running to 5pm. We have three fun-filled weeks coming up:

August 6-9 -Improv and Comedy

August 19-23 – Triple Threat

August 26-30 – Puppetry Week

Go to www.tift.ca or email admin@tift.ca for more information and to register your child for camp!