Talk Shows Now Taping Show Without A Studio Audience!

Shows like The View, Live with Kelly and Ryan, “Good Morning American”-which has an audience in its second hour and Toronto’s City Line, will all keep the public out of the studios.

The networks of all the shows have issued statements about the matter, basically all saying the same thing.

The decisions made revolves around the help and safety of its staff and guests in fears of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Some bosses have even taken additional precautions, banning its hosts from taking selfies with the crowds or while out in public.

No word from the Late Shows just yet.

“Dr Phil,” “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune” are already taping without audiences.