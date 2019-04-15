Listen Live

Target Will Now Be Selling Self-Love Products For Women!

Target! Helping you get to "7"

By Kool Mornings

Target Proves that it truly is the best store ever!  There is something for everyone!

Target announced a few new products that will be available for those looking for a little self-love.  Because self-care and self-wellness is important!   A sexual wellness brand called plusOne has teamed up with Target because according to them; 

“Whether it’s for pleasure or wellness, certainly women deserve convenient access to high-quality, affordable sexual-wellness devices so they can own their sexuality.”

More

Here’s hoping you get to “7”

Related posts

Rogue Roomba!

You Could Win Beer For A Year Just By Watching The Masters This Sunday!

DO YOU SHOWER LIKE EVERYONE ELSE?