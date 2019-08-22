5pm-9pm

Upper Canada announces Taste of Market & Co., a food festival series with its inaugural event on Thursday, August 22nd from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET located at Market & Co. The evening will feature bestselling, fresh, local items from Market & Co. merchants for $5 or less, complimentary cider, beer and wine sampling, interactive activities for the whole family, live entertainment, giveaways and much more.

Taste of Market & Co. will also feature an appearance by renowned chef and TV personality Matt Dean Pettit.