Taylor Swift And Andrew Lloyd Webber Wrote A New Song “Beautiful Ghosts” For Cats!

Taylor Swift is not only acting in the movie musical ‘Cats,’ but she has also co-written a song called “Beautiful Ghosts.”

Ballet star, Francesca Hayward, will perform the song starring in the central role of Victoria, but Taylor has also recorded a studio version of the new song.

The movie also stars Judi Dench, James Corden, Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, and Rebel Wilson.

Directed by Tom Hopper (who’s credited for Les Miserables), Cats is based off of the long-standing musical.

Catch Cats in theatres on December 19, 2019.