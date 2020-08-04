Taylor Swift Breaks More Records With Folklore!

July 24th, we got a surprise album from Taylor, but perhaps what isn’t a surprise is how well the album is doing.

It only took her one week to make this seventh studio album number one on the Billboard 200 charts and the only female artist in history to do so.

Within its first week, folklore earned 846,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending July 30, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. It marks the largest week for any album in 2020, or for that matter, since her 2019 release of Lover, which debuted at number one with 867,000 units.

Swift also becomes the first act to have seven albums each sell at least 500,000 copies in a single week since Nielsen Music/MRC Data began electronically tracking music sales in 1991.

According to Taylor’s record label Universal Music Group, within the first week of its release, the album sold over 2 million units worldwide, amassing over half a billion total streams on audio and video and also reach number one on iTunes in more than 85 countries.