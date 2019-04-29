Taylor Swift Breaks Records Over The Weekend And Announces A Performance!

Taylor Swift Managed to shatter a YouTube viewing record after releasing her new song “ME” and the video to go along with it!

In this video to this new upbeat song, there are tributes to Mary Poppins and The Wizard of Oz…People seemed to like as YouTube sent out a tweet over the weekend saying;

“With 65.2 million views, congratulations @taylorswift13 + @taylornation13 on breaking the record for highest female and solo 24-hour debut for any music video on @YouTube.” The song also features Brendon Urie from Panic At the Disco!

With 65.2 million views, congratulations @taylorswift13 + @taylornation13 on breaking the record for highest female and solo 24-hour debut for any music video on @YouTube 🎉 https://t.co/yY6GkcuILa pic.twitter.com/wlKZ4zyHOk — YouTube Music (@youtubemusic) April 28, 2019

And with that said, Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie to Open Billboard Music Awards With “ME!” The May 1st awards show is just around the corner and if you needed a reason to watch- this may be it!

After blessing us all with a brand new song last Friday, then breaking YouTube records with the video- we will soon get to see Taylor perform her new hit “ME.”

.@taylorswift13 will open the #BBMAs with the worldwide premiere performance of “ME!” featuring Brendon Urie of @PanicAtTheDisco. LIVE May 1 on NBC. pic.twitter.com/Nc3xfQExiI — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) April 26, 2019

Other performers included Kelly Clarkson, Halsey and Jonas Brothers! Mariah Carey will receive the Icon Award Live from Las Vegas This Wednesday!