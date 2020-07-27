Taylor Swift Breaks Spotify Records With Folklore!

Upon its release Friday, Taylor’s new album Folklore secured the biggest album debut for a female artist in the history of Spotify!

Taylor dropped the surprise album to an audience who may not have been expecting a more alternative darker sound than what Taylor usually puts out. Regardless, it was clearly an instant hit for fans!

According to the Toronto Sun, “Folklore launched with approximately 80 million global Spotify streams, earning the star the biggest album debut for a female artist in Spotify history, surpassing Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next, which bowed with 70.2 million streams in 2019.”

Folklore is also the biggest streaming debut of 2020 (so far). The album broke several other records on Spotify proving that everything Taylor does, is instant gold!