Taylor Swift Donates $1 million For Tennessee Tornado Relief

Swift has stepped up and donated $1 million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund, which supports the communities hit and nonprofits helping the victims of the Tornados that killed at least 24 people and left hundreds of buildings destroyed earlier this week.

Taylor posted to social the other day expressing her concern and sadness saying;

“Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me.”

This isn’t the first time the pop musician has donated money toward relief efforts. In 2016, she also donated $1 million to Louisiana flood relief.