Taylor Swift Drops New Song!

The Latest Song From Taylor Swift Is….

Her newest track from her latest album “Lover” is called The Archer!

On Tuesday, Swift posted an image of a bulleye – calling it an easter egg from her video to “ You Need To Calm Down.” This was a tease for track 5 from her new album which was just released!

Swift also confirmed that “The Archer” is one of several songs she worked on with Jack Antonoff for Lover. The song is the first of the era to feature the longtime collaborator, following previous singles “ME!” and “You Need To Calm Down.”

over is the seventh studio album from Taylor Swift and it arrives on August 23rd. The 18-track album she describes as “very romantic”, will also be available in four different deluxe editions