Taylor Swift Drops New Track “ME” Featuring Brendon Urie Of Panic At The Disco!

It's upbeat, colourful and Fun!

By Dirt/Divas

Taylor Swift delivers her first single “ME” featuring Brendon Urie of Panic at the Disco and a new music video to go with it! This is Taylor’s first new single since 2017 when reputation came out!

Taylor has been teasing that something new was coming today and she made it official with an announcement on GMA during the NFL graft last night!

 

 

