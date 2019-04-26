Taylor Swift Drops New Track “ME” Featuring Brendon Urie Of Panic At The Disco!
It's upbeat, colourful and Fun!
Taylor Swift delivers her first single “ME” featuring Brendon Urie of Panic at the Disco and a new music video to go with it! This is Taylor’s first new single since 2017 when reputation came out!
Taylor has been teasing that something new was coming today and she made it official with an announcement on GMA during the NFL graft last night!
JUST IN: @taylorswift13 announces what will be revealed at midnight: “It’s going to be a new song and music video!” The song is called “ME!” and it will feature @brendonurie. WE CAN’T WAIT! https://t.co/zJcGoGMulD #TaylorSwiftApril26 pic.twitter.com/SbJtVfxnHZ
— Good Morning America (@GMA) April 26, 2019
View this post on Instagram
WELL GUYS 4.26 is gonna be here in a few hours and my new song “ME!” featuring the extraordinarily talented and awesome @brendonurie of @panicatthedisco will be out tonight at midnight eastern. In other exciting news, the VIDEO will be out then too and I can’t wait to watch live with you (and answer some questions) as it premieres on @YouTube 🎥Click the link in my bio and I’ll meet you there a little later!! 😺