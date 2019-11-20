Taylor Swift Has Been Named “Billboard’s Woman of the Decade”

The big event for Women in Music is happening on December 12th with a special first time ever honour going to Taylor Swift who is “Woman of the Decade.”

According to ETCanada, “Swift will be honoured for her achievements in music, with her impressive 12-year career, including five number one albums, five number-one Billboard Hot 100 singles and three worldwide stadium tours. On top of all that, Swift is the only female artist to be awarded the Billboard Woman of the Year Award twice.”

Other awards will be given out to ladies in music including Nicki Minaj who will receive the game changer award.

Alanis Morissette who is receiving the Icon Award, and Brandi Carlile who will get the Trailblazer award.

Taylor will also be honoured with the ‘Artist of the Decade’ during Sunday’s American Music Awards.