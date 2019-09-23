Taylor Swift Has Pulled Out Of A Controversial Event

Taylor Swift was all set to perform at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse on Nov. 5, but organizers announced on Friday she would no longer be performing due to a “change in schedule.”

When it was announced that Taylor was going to perform at the famous Australian horse race, it sparked anger from animal rights activists, as six horses have died participating in the racing event since 2013.

Activists from Australia’s Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses had run a social media campaign to ask Swift to pull out.

Taylor’s camp said that there was changes to her Asian promo schedule that had made it logistically impossible for her to be there…