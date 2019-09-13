Taylor Swift In Hot Water With Animal Rights Activists Over Horse Race Gig

Taylor sat down with a reporter to express her excitement over performing at the Melbourne Cup horse race in Australia on November 5th!

“I can’t wait to come to Melbourne, and I can’t wait to come to the Melbourne Cup,” she told Australia’s Herald Sun newspaper about the gig. “I’ve heard so much about the race.”

However, animal rights activists and members of the coalition for the protection of racehorses are asking Swift to cancel her event after at least 6 horses have died over the years at this event, according to activists.

The groups are demanding that Taylor Swift stand up for horse just as she would for her beloved cats.

The star is yet to respond to the activists’ demands and her representatives did not respond to a request for comment.