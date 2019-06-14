Taylor Swift Just Released A New Single Called “You Need To Calm Down”

Another anti-hater song from Miss Swift with a portion of the proceeds from the single going to battle homophobia!

On the first day of Pride Month—Taylor Swift penned an open letter to Tennessee’s Republican Senator Lamar Alexander in support of the Equality Act. The bill is an expansion of the Civil Rights Act that prohibits employers from discriminating against anyone because of their sexual orientation and/or gender identity. She wrote;

“The fact that, legally, some people are completely at the mercy of the hatred and bigotry of others is disgusting and unacceptable.”

“You Need to Calm Down” comes to us two months after Taylor released “ME!” featuring Brendon Urie!

The Music Video will be out June 17th with her new album, Lover coming out August 23rd!