Taylor Swift Just Released An Original Christmas Song!

Taylor took to instagram to announce that she had written a Christmas song and didn’t want to wait another year to release it.

The track is called “Christmas Tree Farm,” inspired no doubt by her childhood as Taylor says she grew up on a tree farm. The video is nostalgia and shows a little Taylor in home videos!

Back in 2007, Taylor released her first Christmas EP, The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection. Taylor sang covers of Irving Berlin’s Last Christmas and George Michael’s Last Christmas.