Taylor Swift Lashes Out At Scooter Braun On Social Media Calling Him A “Bully”

A massive feud erupted between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun online over the weekend, with Taylor lashing out at the music manager calling him a “bully.”

Taylor clearly outraged after learning he had acquired the original recordings of her six albums to date as part of his purchase of her former label, Big Machine Label Group.

Taylor says that she never knew about the deal and blasted her former label boss, Scott Borchetta for never giving her the chance to buy her masters herself, reportedly worth $300 million.

The situation has split option as Scooter manages many other big names. Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato appear to be on team Scooter while Halsey and Katy Perry are on team Swift over this music deal.