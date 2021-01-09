Listen Live

Taylor Swift Releases Two New Bonus Tracks From Latest Surprise album ‘evermore’

'right where you left me' and 'it's time to go'

By Kool Celebrities, Music, Videos

Taylor Swift has given us two bonus tracks from her latest release evermore.

Check them out below:

Here’s ‘it’s time to go’:


Here’s ‘right where you left me’:


She described to fans what the two songs are about:

