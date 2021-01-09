Taylor Swift Releases Two New Bonus Tracks From Latest Surprise album ‘evermore’
'right where you left me' and 'it's time to go'
Taylor Swift has given us two bonus tracks from her latest release evermore.
the evermore deluxe album with 2 bonus tracks “right where you left me” and “it’s time to go” is now available! https://t.co/IAAy6Yc1pD pic.twitter.com/nLcCdDibce
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 8, 2021
Check them out below:
Here’s ‘it’s time to go’:
YouTube / Taylor Swift
Here’s ‘right where you left me’:
YouTube / Taylor Swift
She described to fans what the two songs are about:
The first is a song about a girl who stayed forever in the exact spot where her heart was broken, completely frozen in time. “it’s time to go” is about listening to your gut when it tells you to leave. How you always know before you know, you know? 🍂
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 8, 2021