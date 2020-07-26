Taylor Swift Sends Cardigan to Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Inspired By Her New Song!

To celebrate the release of her latest album Folklore, Taylor Swift has been sending cardigans to fans. One lucky recipient was Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Natalia Bryant.

She sent Cardigans inspired by the one she wore in the video to fans!

Taylor’s eighth studio album Folklore was released in surprise last Friday at midnight! Taylor announced on Instagram July 23rd, that she had been working on a new album while in lockdown!

Natalia, a longtime fan of Swift, took to her Instagram stories to thank the “Lover” singer for the gift. “Thank you SO much @taylorswift. I am obsessed with folklore,” she wrote.

NME reports that Swift has been a friend of the Bryant family for years.

Taylor Swift had a Folklore cardigan specially delivered to Kobe Bryant’s 17-year-old daughter Natalia https://t.co/zAwyJLyqGr — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 26, 2020

In late January of this year, Kobe Bryant died in a horrific helicopter crash that took the lives of 8 others, including Kobe and Vanessa’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

In 2015, Kobe joined Taylor Swift on stage at the Staples Center during her Los Angeles stop on the 1989 world tour.