TAYLOR SWIFT SENDS OUT CHRISTMAS CARDS FEATURING HER CATS

What could be more jolly than one cat in a Christmas hat, another in a scarf, and a third wearing a cone hat holding a goblet?

Taylor is showcasing her cats on her holiday cards this year! Kyle Meredith shared his card from Taylor on social for all of us!

On the card’s cover is a black and white photo of Taylor’s three cats, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button, one sporting St. Nick’s preferred head covering, while the other two are rocking different winter wear but just as festive. Inside the card, the message reads, “Wishing you a season of moments so wonderful, they become folklore.”