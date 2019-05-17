Taylor Swift Starts A Leg Washing Debate On The Internet!

If your legs were insured for $40 million- perhaps you would do it too… Taylor Swift was on Ellen and admitted that its a daily process for her!

But the conversation was more about whether or not you wash your legs in the shower. Is shaving cream considered soap? Or do you use actual soap/body wash even if you don’t shave daily?

Naturally this got the internet chiming in, so much in fact, that Ellen even released a poll on twitter!