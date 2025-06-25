Taylor Swift Surprise Nashville Performance — and Yes, Travis Was Loving It

It’s not every day you expect to see Taylor Swift strumming a borrowed guitar in a Nashville club… at a football event. But Swifties and NFL fans got the ultimate crossover moment Tuesday night at the Tight Ends & Friends charity concert — when Taylor Swift took the stage to perform “Shake It Off” live for the first time since wrapping her Eras Tour six months ago.

And where was this jaw-dropping pop-up performance? At Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, a 1,200-capacity club packed with fans who originally came to see Kane Brown, Chase Rice, and a few country favourites — but ended up getting a little bit of Swift magic instead.

How it went down

Taylor was there cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce, who co-hosted the charity event alongside fellow NFL stars George Kittle and Greg Olsen as part of the Tight End University summit. Fans had hoped she might be in the audience. No one guessed she’d grab a guitar from Chase Rice, hop on stage, and steal the show.

Kane Brown had just finished his set when he teased the crowd:

“Do y’all care if I bring out a really, really, really, really special guest?”

Cue absolute mayhem.

Taylor walked out, cool as ever, and joked about the spontaneous nature of it all:

“I was like, I don’t have a guitar, but then Chase Rice was like, ‘You can use mine.’”

She dedicated “Shake It Off” to the tight ends in the house — “our favourite players who are gonna play” — and brought the house down, while Kane Brown enthusiastically jingled a tambourine beside her.

Travis in proud boyfriend mode

Kelce was seen watching from side stage, beaming. Like, full-on “supportive boyfriend era” energy. Fans caught the moment on video and, yes, the internet is now flooded with clips of him swaying, clapping, and cheering her on like it was the Super Bowl.

Swift even praised the band on stage, saying they learned the song “three minutes ago.” Casual!