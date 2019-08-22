Taylor Swift Teams Up With Stella McCartney For Clothing Line
The clothing looks like the album cover!
Taylor Swift is releasing a clothing line with designer Stella McCartney to coincide with her new album Lover.
#StellaxTaylorSwift is coming soon 💘 It’s been SO much fun to work/dream up cute stuff with my friend @stellamccartney to create a line inspired by my new album Lover. Can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on and tell you more about the pop up shop at the @YouTube Live event this Thursday at 5p ET! Sign up to receive more info at TaylorSwift.com and StellaMcCartney.com
How this all came about is just by spending time together, as Taylor told British Vogue:
“When I started spending more time in London, Stella and I would go on walks, have cocktails and talk about life….So, when it came time to write this album, I name-checked her in one of my songs and when I played her the album, I said, ‘Should we do something?’”
Taylor’s new album Lover drops this Friday.