Taylor Swift Teams Up With Stella McCartney For Clothing Line

Taylor Swift is releasing a clothing line with designer Stella McCartney to coincide with her new album Lover.

How this all came about is just by spending time together, as Taylor told British Vogue:

“When I started spending more time in London, Stella and I would go on walks, have cocktails and talk about life….So, when it came time to write this album, I name-checked her in one of my songs and when I played her the album, I said, ‘Should we do something?’”

Taylor’s new album Lover drops this Friday.

