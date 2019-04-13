Taylor Swift Teases Mystery Announcement
April 26 something huge is happening.
Taylor Swift just made the most cryptic post. Swifties everywhere are freaking out because we’re guessing new music from her is coming our way.
This was her first post:
4.26 pic.twitter.com/E5cecDmo5f
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 13, 2019
This was her second post:
4.26 pic.twitter.com/IhwxXJyfvD
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 14, 2019
And her website is a giant countdown clock to April 26:
https://www.taylorswift.com/
What could it mean? New music? New album? New single? I feel like I’ll feel like a child on Christmas morning on April 26 even though I don’t know what will happen. If it’s T-Swift, it’s always epic.
I’M. SO. EXCITED.