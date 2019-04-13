Listen Live

Taylor Swift Teases Mystery Announcement

April 26 something huge is happening.

By Host Blogs, Music

Taylor Swift just made the most cryptic post. Swifties everywhere are freaking out because we’re guessing new music from her is coming our way.

This was her first post:

This was her second post:

And her website is a giant countdown clock to April 26:

https://www.taylorswift.com/

What could it mean? New music? New album? New single? I feel like I’ll feel like a child on Christmas morning on April 26 even though I don’t know what will happen. If it’s T-Swift, it’s always epic.

I’M. SO. EXCITED.

Related posts

LISTEN: New Marianas Trench Song “I Knew You When”

LISTEN: New Walk Off The Earth Song “Fifth Avenue”

Taylor Swift To Partner With Fujifilm

The Spice Girls ARE COMING BACK!

WATCH: Taylor Swift Brings Out Niall Horan and Robbie Williams On Stage At Wembley

WATCH: Charlie Puth Covers Shawn Mendes’ “In My Blood”

LISTEN: Taylor Swift Is Featured On Sugarland Song

Watch: Taylor Swift Drops New Video For ‘End Game’

Taylor Swift Releases Teaser For New “End Game” Video