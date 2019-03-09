Taylor Swift Tells Us The 30 Things She’s Learned Before Turning 30

Taylor Swift recently wrote a piece for Elle and here are some of my favourite pieces of advice she gave:

“I learned not to let outside opinions establish the value I place on my own life choices. For too long, the projected opinions of strangers affected how I viewed my relationships. Whether it was the general internet consensus of who would be right for me, or what they thought was “couples goals” based on a picture I posted on Instagram. That stuff isn’t real. For an approval seeker like me, it was an important lesson for me to learn to have my OWN value system of what I actually want.”

“Recently I discovered Command tape, and I definitely would have fewer holes in my walls if I’d hung things that way all along. This is not an ad. I just really love Command tape.”

“I used to be so anxious about daily ups and downs. I give all of my worry, stress, and prayers to real problems now.”

Read all 30 things she’s learned here.

Main Image via Twitter / @ELLEmagazine