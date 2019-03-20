Taylor Swift to Appear in the “Cats” Movie Musical

This must have been the easiest choice, Taylor Swift is a known cat lover. Her two cats, Olivia & Meredith are instagram stars in the making.

We can’t even imagine the lives her cats live.

All the kittens care about is taking selfies

Obviously this was a fitting choice, Taylor Swift appearing in a new film based on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical, Cats. We have learned that Swift plays the sultry Bombalurina.

Meow.

The musical is based around the night a group of cats choose one among them to be reborn into a new life, due to be released December of this year!