Listen Live

Taylor Swift to Appear in the “Cats” Movie Musical

Coming this December...

By Darryl on the Drive

This must have been the easiest choice, Taylor Swift is a known cat lover. Her two cats, Olivia & Meredith are instagram stars in the making.

Happy National Cat Day to you and your highly sophisticated creatures. Boop.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

We can’t even imagine the lives her cats live.

All the kittens care about is taking selfies

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Obviously this was a fitting choice, Taylor Swift appearing in a new film based on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical, Cats. We have learned that Swift plays the sultry Bombalurina.

Meow.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

The musical is based around the night a group of cats choose one among them to be reborn into a new life, due to be released December of this year!

Related posts

Relationship Goals: Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell

Good News Tues: Jeremiah the Cape Cod Seal Rescued

Kids Playing Fornite Too Much? The Blue Jays Have the Same Problem