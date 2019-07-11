Taylor Swift Tops Forbes List for ‘Highest Paid Celebrity of 2019’

According to Billboard, “Swift has been here before, topping the 2016 Celebrity 100 with $170 million, and once again touring was a big part of her haul, with the Reputation stadium tour bringing in $266.1 million domestically and $345 million overall. Her total was also reportedly helped by a deal with Netflix to air the Reputation tour live special, as well as endorsement deals with Apple, AT&T and Diet Coke.”

Also, the money these celebrities are earning are more each year, with Forbes saying on their website,

“The price of admission to our list have been higher: $37.5 million, up 7% from a year ago, as the world’s 100 highest-paid superstars clocked $6.3 billion in pretax earnings over the pas 12 months.”

1.Taylor Swift ($185M)

2. Kylie Jenner ($170M)

3. Kanye West ($150M)

4. Lionel Messi ($127M)

5. Ed Sheeran ($110M)

Here’s the full list