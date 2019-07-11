Taylor Swift Tops Forbes List for ‘Highest Paid Celebrity of 2019’
She's on Top of the World...again!
According to Billboard, “Swift has been here before, topping the 2016 Celebrity 100 with $170 million, and once again touring was a big part of her haul, with the Reputation stadium tour bringing in $266.1 million domestically and $345 million overall. Her total was also reportedly helped by a deal with Netflix to air the Reputation tour live special, as well as endorsement deals with Apple, AT&T and Diet Coke.”
Also, the money these celebrities are earning are more each year, with Forbes saying on their website,
“The price of admission to our list have been higher: $37.5 million, up 7% from a year ago, as the world’s 100 highest-paid superstars clocked $6.3 billion in pretax earnings over the pas 12 months.”
1.Taylor Swift ($185M)
2. Kylie Jenner ($170M)
3. Kanye West ($150M)
4. Lionel Messi ($127M)
5. Ed Sheeran ($110M)