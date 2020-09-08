Taylor Swift & Whitney Houston Are Tied for Most Consecutive Weeks at No.1 on the Billboard 200 Chart

Taylor and Whitney Houston are now tied with the ‘most consecutive weeks at No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart.’ Taylor and Whitney are the only female artists in history to reach this milestone.

Following the release of Folklore in July, Taylor has spent a total of 46 consecutive weeks at No.1. Out of Taylor’s eight studio albums, seven of them have reached the top spot on Billboard. Currently, Folklore has spent six weeks at No.1. Whitney, who was the first female artist to reach this milestone, did so with her 1985 release, Whitney Houston, then in 1987 with Whitney, 1992’s The Bodyguard soundtrack, and in 2009 with I Look to You.

Adele follows closely behind with 34 weeks at No.1, and The Beatles hold the top record, with a total of 132 weeks at No.1 across 19 albums. According to Billboard, “‘Folklore’ earns a sixth week at No.1 on the Billboard 200, making it the album with the most weeks in the top spot of the chart in nearly four years.”