Taylor Swift Will Receive Another Honour!

Taytay will receive the “Artist of the Decade” award at the 2019 American Music Awards next month! Taylor is also up for 5 awards and will be performing some of her hits from over the span of her career!

Last year Taylor Swift became the most successful female artist at the AMA’s exceeded Whitney Houston! Taylor currently has 23 wins, Micheal Jackson holds the record for most ever with 24.

She’s won more #AMAs than anyone this decade…

She’s a five-time 2019 #AMAs nominee…

AND she’s performing at this year’s #AMAs LIVE on Nov. 24…@taylorswift13 is our ARTIST OF THE DECADE! 💘🦋✨ pic.twitter.com/WdAPBp4JYU — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 30, 2019

As for other artists nominated this year, Post Malone has the most with seven nods, while Billie Eilish and Arena Granda have six a piece.