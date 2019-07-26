Taylor Swift Will Receive The First-Ever Teen Choice Icon Award!

The Teen Choice Awards will happen on August 11th and Taylor will be presented with the new honour during the show!

Taylor appears to be a no-brainer for this new award having won 25 Teen Choice Awards Between 2008 and 2015 and she’s been nominated 51 times!

Fox put out a statement about the exciting news!

“As one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with more than 50 million albums sold, Taylor Swift is a pop culture icon whose accolades and achievements go beyond topping music charts and selling out stadiums worldwide,” a statement from Fox reads.

“Swift is also one of today’s biggest social influencers, using her voice and platform to inspire and create positive change.”

Its going to be a big show with major star-power expected to attend including, The Jonas Brothers, who will receive the Decade Award.

Furthermore, Robert Downey Jr. and Jesica Alba will be there too! “The Flash” lead Grant Gustin and John Stamos are all scheduled to appear also!