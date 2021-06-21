Listen Live

Taylor Swift Will Release ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ In November! 

Taking back control!

By Dirt/Divas

Red (Taylor’s Version), arriving November 19, will be the second re-release of six that Taylor has planned in an effort to regain artistic control of her music.

The first re-record, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) was released in April and included 27 tracks, with six of them being brand-new songs she released from her song vault.

 

