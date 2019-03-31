TDOV Open Mic Night: Come join Fierté Simcoe Pride for an open mic night celebrating Trans Day of Visibility! Hosted at the Lazy Tulip Cafe in Barrie on Sunday, March 31 from 5-7 PM.

Our goal is to center and celebrate Trans and Gender Diverse voices – though everyone is welcome to utilise this space!

Please come out, sing, read poetry or perform stand-up and share space with community as we recognise and support our Trans and Gender Diverse community members.

Light snacks and drinks will be available. There is no cost for this event.

Accessibility Note: This venue is not accessible – there is a small ramp upon entering. Bathrooms are single stall and gender neutral but not wheelchair friendly.