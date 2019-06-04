TDSB Changes Its Dress Code For The First Time In Nearly 10 Years

As of September 2019 just in time for the new school year, students in the Toronto District School Board will be allowed to wear hats, hoods, crop-tops and spaghetti straps.

According to the board’s website, the school board created the new policy on the principals of “equity, anti-oppression, anti-racism, non discrimination, equitable and inclusive education.”

This is the first time in nearly ten years that the dress code has been revised! The board said that usually when looking at dress codes, they are enforced with a negative impact, but times have changed and the TDSB is now aiming to promote positivity with a more relaxed dress code!