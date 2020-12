“That was a big one”

The unforgettable moment began when the teacher asked her students to pull out a book. All of a sudden a loud fart could be heard emanating from her seat.

Emma Ginder, 25, from Kansas, shared the hilarious footage on Facebook on December 9, and it quickly went viral thanks to the kids’ priceless reactions to the noise.

Emma Ginder wins the “teacher of the year” award!